S&W Seed Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.9% Upside

S&W Seed Company found using ticker (SANW) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5.33. Now with the previous closing price of 2.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 81.9%. The 50 day MA is 2.54 while the 200 day moving average is 2.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $100m. Company Website: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.