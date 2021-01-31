S&W Seed Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.7% Upside

S&W Seed Company found using ticker (SANW) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 and has a mean target at 5.33. With the stocks previous close at 3.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 52.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.19 and the 200 day moving average is 2.65. The company has a market cap of $117m. Company Website: http://www.swseedco.com

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.