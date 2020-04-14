SVB Financial Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

SVB Financial Group with ticker code (SIVB) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 275 and 125 with a mean TP of 198.69. With the stocks previous close at 185.69 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 170.55 and the 200 day MA is 219.71. The company has a market cap of $8,784m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.svb.com

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and debt fund investment services. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products, as well as cash and wealth management services. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research and sales, trading, and investment banking services. It operates through 30 offices in the United States; and offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Hong Kong, and China. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

