SVB Financial Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

SVB Financial Group with ticker code (SIVB) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 312 and 235 with the average target price sitting at 279.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at 240.33 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The day 50 moving average is 251.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 223.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,544m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.svb.com

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.