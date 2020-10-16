SVA – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.3% Downside

SVA with ticker code (SVA) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.47 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.47 while the 200 day moving average is 6.47. The market cap for the company is $460m. Find out more information at: http://www.sinovacbio.com

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of vaccines against human infectious diseases in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s product portfolio includes vaccines against hepatitis A and B, enterovirus 71 (EV71), seasonal influenza, H5N1 and H1N1 pandemic influenza, and mumps, as well as hand, foot, and mouth diseases. Its marketed products include Healive, an inactivated hepatitis A vaccine; Bilive, a combined inactivated hepatitis A and B vaccine; Anflu, a split viron influenza vaccine; Panflu, a vaccine against the H5N1 influenza virus; Panflu.1, a vaccine against the influenza A H1N1 virus; mumps vaccine; split viron pandemic influenza vaccine; and Inlive, an EV71 vaccine. The company also completed phase III clinical trials for varicella, pneumococcal polysaccharide, and Sabin inactivated polio vaccines. Further, it is developing rubella vaccine; Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine; Sars-coVv-2 (COVID-19) vaccine; and quadrivalent influenza vaccine. Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA to develop combination vaccines containing measles for the China market; Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology Inc. to develop a pneumococcal vaccine; Dynavax Technologies Corporation to develop a vaccine to prevent COVID-19; and Instituto Butantan to advance the clinical trials of CoronaVac, an inactivated vaccine candidate against COVID-19 to Phase III. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

