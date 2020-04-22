Sutter Rock Capital Corp. – Consenus Indicates Potential 83.8% Upside

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. with ticker code (SSSS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 12.25 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 11.25. Now with the previous closing price of 6.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 83.8%. The 50 day MA is 5.47 and the 200 day MA is 6.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $106m. Company Website: http://www.gsvcap.com

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company’s common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn