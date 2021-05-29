Sustainability News: Symphony Environmental, Nanoco Group, Jubilee Metals Group, Dekel Agri-Vision and more

DirectorsTalk Sustainability News and Sustainability website contains exclusive content on some of the fastest growing London-listed companies and industry sectors that are contributing to a more sustainable world. Here’s a review of DirectorsTalk’s most popular Sustainability-related news and exclusive CEO interviews in May 2021:

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM), is a world leader in the development of additives to improve plastic by making it protective against viruses, bacteria, fungi, fire and insects, and reducing its negative impact on the environment by making it biodegradable.

Symphony Environmental Technologies 2020 Results Presentation

In this engaging presentation on 13 May 2021, CEO Michael Laurier and CFO Ian Bristow summarise their investment case; business strategy; the market and legislative developments that are driving massive demand for their solutions; the recently completed 5-year Oxomar study and a new Green Algae project. Listen to the full interview here.

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects currently in Sustainable Palm oil and Cashews.

Dekel Agri-Vision CPO production, sales and prices up 12.3%, 17.0% and 24.6% respectively

Dekel Agri-Vision plc provided on 10 May 2021 an April and cumulative year to date production update for its 100%-owned Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire. Combination of double-digit year to date increases in CPO production, sales and prices puts Dekel on course to post a material uplift in its H1 2021 financial results compared to H1 2020

5,147 tonnes of crude palm oil (‘CPO’) produced in April 2021. Brings cumulative CPO production for year to date to 20,474 tonnes, a 12.3% increase on production during the equivalent four-month period in 2020.

4,971 tonnes of CPO sold in April 2021. Brings cumulative CPO sales for year to date to 18,892 tonnes, a 17.0% increase on sales during the equivalent four-month period in 2020.

39.2% increase in average realised CPO prices to €803 per tonne in April compared to April 2021. Brings average realised CPO prices for year to date to €794 per tonne, 24.6% higher than the €637 per tonne achieved over the equivalent four-month period in 2020.

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision Executive Director, said: “Thanks to year-to-date CPO production, sales and prices up 12.3%, 17.0% and 24.6% respectively compared to the equivalent period in 2020, we are confident that Ayenouan is on course to post a material improvement in its first half financial performance, surpassing H1 2020’s €15.4m revenues, €1.9m EBITDA and €0.4m net profits. Together with the progress made at our large-scale cashew processing project at Tiebissou, the construction of which is nearing completion, and the recent long term debt refinancing, 2021 is shaping up to be the transformative year we hoped it would be.”

Dekel Agri-Vision’s latest company overview and investor presentation 2021 can be found here.

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, has:

provided an update on 20 May 2021 on its litigation against Samsung for the alleged wilful infringement of the Group’s IP. Read the full article here

signed on 14 May 2021 an extension to its development project with a major European customer, under which it is working on a range of materials for a number of sensing applications, which could potentially lead to volume production in calendar H222 (FY23). You can read the full report here: Nanoco-Group-Sensing-programme-moves-to-next-phase.

announced on 13 May 2021 that it has signed an agreement for a development project with an important European electronics customer.

The project began in May 2020 and was the first piece of work to be performed under the long-term Quantum Dot Material Supply Agreement. The extension increases the Board’s expectation for revenue in FY21 by approximately 40% with the balance of the project revenue to be earned in the first quarter of FY22. The contribution generated allows us to maintain our current operational business for the duration of the extension and our overall cash runway to H2 of calendar year 2022.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP), the AIM and Altx traded metals processing company refers its shareholders to the announcement released on 4 May 2021 by Caerus Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS), an exploration and resource development company focused on developing mineral resources in Cyprus with a focus on copper and gold.

Jubilee Metals Group expanding its international footprint

Jubilee has entered into an agreement with Caerus granting Jubilee a six-month exclusive period during which Jubilee will assess the technical merits, development and economic prospects of all of Caerus’ surface-based mining waste and tailings assets in Cyprus.

The ultimate objective of the Exclusivity Agreement is to identify and define potential projects within the Caerus portfolio that can be scaled-up and prioritised into one or more joint venture arrangements with Jubilee, targeting profitable production using modern designs and technologies guided and financed by Jubilee. Jubilee would become operator of any assets which may be developed under any joint venture with Caerus. Caerus would retain ownership of any assets and Jubilee would benefit from a profit share. Read the full article here.

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM) has announced on 20 May 2021 that it has joined the Nanotechnology Industries Association (NIA), a leading international organisation that works to advance the safe and reliable innovation and commercialisation of next generation nanotechnologies.

Adrian Potts, Applied Graphene Materials Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“As a leading innovator in graphene dispersion and application technology, AGM looks forward to the opportunities that NIA membership will bring to drive cross-sector collaboration at the cutting-edge of 2D material development. Involvement in the network will enable us to further establish AGM as a technology leader within the global nanotechnology arena.”

Pineapple Power Corporation (LON:PNPL) is a UK PLC listed on the Standard Market of the London Stock Exchange under the trading symbol PNPL, as a special purpose acquisition company. Darren Turgel Managing Director, DirectorsTalk recently caught up with Clive de Larrabeiti, the founder and major shareholder in Pineapple Power Corporation PLC to discuss his views on the London listed SPAC and the renewable and clean energy space. Read the full interview here:

Pineapple Power Corp Q&A: the future is sweet

One question Darren asked was: How do you see the future for Pineapple Power? Clive answered: “Very Bright!!! There are many reasons why I am very optimistic for our future. The exclusivity of our position on the London Stock Exchange. The incredible growth that we have all witnessed in the renewable energy sector. The increasing focus of the governments of the world on financing the development of clean energy solutions and reducing global warming. The resurgence of the stock markets internationally, as we recover from the Covid pandemic, which have also benefited from the incredible liquidity injected into the monetary system by governments world-wide, keen to restart their economic growth.

In addition, the focus of the company on the renewable energy sector, the share structure of Pineapple which was purposely formulated in such a way to make any potential transactions simple and straightforward; the composition of the Board and Management – all public market savvy individuals with particular expertise in mergers and acquisitions, public company financing and investor relations activities. These factors all combine to make Pineapple an attractive RTO candidate at this time.