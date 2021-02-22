Twitter
SuRo Capital Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

SuRo Capital Corp. with ticker code (SSSS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 15.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The day 50 moving average is 11.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11. The market capitalisation for the company is $249m. Find out more information at: http://www.surocap.com

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company’s common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

