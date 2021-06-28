SuRo Capital Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

SuRo Capital Corp. found using ticker (SSSS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 15.67. Now with the previous closing price of 12.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.7%. The day 50 moving average is 11.29 while the 200 day moving average is 11. The company has a market capitalisation of $249m. Company Website: http://www.surocap.com

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company’s common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.