Surface Transforms, Chairman says “These are exciting times” (VIDEO)

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) Chairman David Bundred joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

David explains what was in the statement, the progress made with customers since we last spoke, with forecasting a huge increase in output we ask if they can do it, the effect of the hike in energy costs and what this means for the finances of the business.

Surface Transforms plc. (LON: SCE) develop and produce carbon‐ceramic material automotive brake discs. The Company is the UK’s only manufacturer of carbon‐ceramic brake discs, and only one of two mainstream carbon ceramic brake disc companies in the world, serving customers that include major OEMs in the global automotive markets.

The Company utilises its proprietary next generation Carbon Ceramic Technology to create lightweight brake discs for high‐performance road and track applications for both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles. While competitor carbon‐ceramic brake discs use discontinuous chopped carbon fibre, Surface Transforms interweaves continuous carbon fibre to form a 3D matrix, producing a stronger and more durable product with improved heat conductivity compared to competitor products; this reduces the brake system operating temperature, resulting in lighter and longer life components with superior brake performance. These benefits are in addition to the benefits of all carbon‐ceramic brake discs vs. iron brake discs: weight savings of up to 70%, longer product life, consistent performance, reduced brake pad dust and corrosion free.

Surface Transforms plc

