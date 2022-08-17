Supreme PLC 34.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Supreme PLC with ticker (LON:SUP) now has a potential upside of 34.2% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Supreme PLC share price of 112 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 34.2%. Trading has ranged between 71 (52 week low) and 245 (52 week high) with an average of 369,014 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £130,202,382.



Supreme PLC is a manufacturer, supplier and brand owner of fast-moving consumable products. The Company supplies products across five product categories: batteries, lighting, vaping, sports nutrition & wellness and branded household consumer goods. It provides white label batteries to a United Kingdom (UK) supermarket. Its lighting category distributes a range of products to the retail and trade markets, including light-emitting diode (LED) lightbulbs, internal and external light fittings and smart lighting. It offers vaping products that use a battery powered device to heat an e-liquid solution to create a vapor containing propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin and flavorings, with or without nicotine, which are designed to be in haled. 88Vape is the Company’s primary vaping brand. Its sports nutrition & wellness category includes own brands, in addition to contract manufacturing a range of protein powders, snacks and drinks. It supplies a range of branded household consumer goods.







