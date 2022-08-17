Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Supreme PLC 34.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Supreme PLC with ticker (LON:SUP) now has a potential upside of 34.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Supreme PLC share price of 112 GBX at opening today (17/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 34.2%. Trading has ranged between 71 (52 week low) and 245 (52 week high) with an average of 369,014 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £130,202,382.

Supreme PLC is a manufacturer, supplier and brand owner of fast-moving consumable products. The Company supplies products across five product categories: batteries, lighting, vaping, sports nutrition & wellness and branded household consumer goods. It provides white label batteries to a United Kingdom (UK) supermarket. Its lighting category distributes a range of products to the retail and trade markets, including light-emitting diode (LED) lightbulbs, internal and external light fittings and smart lighting. It offers vaping products that use a battery powered device to heat an e-liquid solution to create a vapor containing propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin and flavorings, with or without nicotine, which are designed to be in haled. 88Vape is the Company’s primary vaping brand. Its sports nutrition & wellness category includes own brands, in addition to contract manufacturing a range of protein powders, snacks and drinks. It supplies a range of branded household consumer goods.



You might also enjoy reading  Supreme PLC 35.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.