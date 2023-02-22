Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Supreme plc – attractive dividends from “extraordinary cash-generation” says Premier Miton (LON:SUP)

Vaping

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Co-Fund Manager Gervais Williams was asked his view on portfolio company Supreme plc (LON:SUP) in a recent wide ranging interview.

DirectorsTalk asked: Can we discuss some stocks that are performing well in this environment? First off, Supreme plc. They manufacture and distribute a range of products across batteries, lighting, vaping, sports nutrition and wellness, and branded household consumer goods. Now, vaping has grown tremendously and has become a more recreational product and everyone seems to be taking more vitamins too. What’s your views on the management team and the company’s positioning?

Gervais Williams commented:

“I think what’s impressive about many quoted companies, particularly some of the smaller quoted companies, is that they’ve got very commercial management teams and this is a very commercial team, in our view.

They’ve grown the business over the years organically, they’ve made some small acquisitions along the way but principally organically, and now running at around £30 million turnover. This implies these aren’t just tiny businesses, they are a significant business in their own right.

They’ve had some uneven trading over the year which has probably held the share price back but basically it’s extraordinarily cash generative and it’s in a position where it can pay dividends and grow dividends attractively over time. So, we believe it deserves a much higher valuation in time.”

Supreme is one of the UK’s leading battery and lighting distributors, and a leading name in the e-cigarette and vaping market.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.