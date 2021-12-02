Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Supermarket Income REIT PLC 2.0% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Broker Ratings

Supermarket Income REIT PLC with ticker (LON:SUPR) now has a potential upside of 2.0% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 125 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Supermarket Income REIT PLC share price of 123 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 2.0%. Trading has ranged between 105 (52 week low) and 125 (52 week high) with an average of 2,110,884 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,207,157,140.

Supermarket Income REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is to provide its shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of supermarket real estate assets in the United Kingdom. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 55 supermarkets, which includes around 29 direct portfolio and 26 joint ventures. Atrato Capital Limited is the investment advisor of the Company.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.