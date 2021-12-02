Supermarket Income REIT PLC 2.0% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Supermarket Income REIT PLC with ticker (LON:SUPR) now has a potential upside of 2.0% according to Peel Hunt Limited.







Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 125 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Supermarket Income REIT PLC share price of 123 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 2.0%. Trading has ranged between 105 (52 week low) and 125 (52 week high) with an average of 2,110,884 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,207,157,140.



Supermarket Income REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is to provide its shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of supermarket real estate assets in the United Kingdom. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 55 supermarkets, which includes around 29 direct portfolio and 26 joint ventures. Atrato Capital Limited is the investment advisor of the Company.







