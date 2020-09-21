Superior Industries Internation – Consensus Indicates Potential 351.6% Upside

Superior Industries Internation with ticker code (SUP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 351.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.64 and the 200 day MA is 1.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $40m. Find out more information at: http://www.supind.com

Superior Industries International designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

