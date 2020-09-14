Superior Industries Internation – Consensus Indicates Potential 351.6% Upside

Superior Industries Internation with ticker code (SUP) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7. Now with the previous closing price of 1.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 351.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.64 and the 200 day moving average is 1.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $40m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.supind.com

Superior Industries International designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn