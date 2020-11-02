Superior Industries Internation – Consensus Indicates Potential 351.6% Upside

Don't Miss
2nd November 2020

Superior Industries Internation with ticker code (SUP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 with a mean TP of 7. Now with the previous closing price of 1.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 351.6%. The day 50 moving average is 1.64 and the 200 day MA is 1.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $40m. Find out more information at: http://www.supind.com

Superior Industries International designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

