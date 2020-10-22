Superior Industries Internation – Consensus Indicates Potential 351.6% Upside

Superior Industries Internation with ticker code (SUP) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 7. With the stocks previous close at 1.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 351.6%. The 50 day MA is 1.64 and the 200 day moving average is 1.64. The company has a market cap of $40m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.supind.com

Superior Industries International designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

