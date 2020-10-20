Superior Industries Internation – Consensus Indicates Potential 351.6% Upside

Superior Industries Internation found using ticker (SUP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 7. With the stocks previous close at 1.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 351.6%. The 50 day MA is 1.64 while the 200 day moving average is 1.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $40m. Visit the company website at: http://www.supind.com

Superior Industries International designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

