Superior Industries Internation – Consensus Indicates Potential 351.6% Upside

Superior Industries Internation with ticker code (SUP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7. With the stocks previous close at 1.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 351.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.64 while the 200 day moving average is 1.64. The market cap for the company is $40m. Find out more information at: http://www.supind.com

Superior Industries International designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

