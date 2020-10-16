Superior Industries Internation – Consensus Indicates Potential 351.6% Upside

Don't Miss
16th October 2020

Superior Industries Internation found using ticker (SUP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7. Now with the previous closing price of 1.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 351.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.64 and the 200 day MA is 1.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $40m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.supind.com

Superior Industries International designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

