Superior Industries Internation – Consensus Indicates Potential 155.5% Upside

Superior Industries Internation found using ticker (SUP) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 7 calculating the mean target price we have 7. With the stocks previous close at 2.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 155.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $71m. Company Website: http://www.supind.com

Superior Industries International designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.