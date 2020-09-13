Superior Energy Services – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.3% Upside

Superior Energy Services with ticker code (SPN) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 2 and 0 with a mean TP of 1.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.3%. The day 50 moving average is 1.05 and the 200 day moving average is 1.38. The company has a market cap of $12m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.superiorenergy.com

Superior Energy Services provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

