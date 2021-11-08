Superdry PLC 42.2% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Superdry PLC with ticker (LON:SDRY) now has a potential upside of 42.2% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Superdry PLC share price of 289 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 42.2%. Trading has ranged between 159 (52 week low) and 493 (52 week high) with an average of 612,379 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £234,788,530.



Superdry PLC, formerly SuperGroup PLC, designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs. The Retail segment’s principal activities consist of the operation of the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, European and the United States stores, concessions and all Internet sites. The Retail segment is involved in the sale to individual consumers of its brand and third party clothing, footwear and accessories. The Wholesale segment’s principal activities consist of the ownership of brands, wholesale distribution of its brand products (clothing, footwear and accessories) across the world and trade sales. It offers a range of products, including t-shirts, polo shirts, hoods and sweats, joggers, tops, dresses, jackets, shirts, footwear, bags and accessories.







