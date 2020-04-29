Super League Gaming – Consenus Indicates Potential 93.6% Upside

Super League Gaming found using ticker (SLGG) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 3 calculating the mean target price we have 5.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 93.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.84. The company has a market cap of $25m. Company Website: http://www.superleague.com

Super League Gaming operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. The company offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network powered by user-generated highlight reels; and Minehut, a proprietary platform that provides social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community. The company was formerly known as Nth Games and changed its name to Super League Gaming in July 2015. Super League Gaming was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

