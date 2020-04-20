Super League Gaming – Consenus Indicates Potential 74.2% Upside

Super League Gaming with ticker code (SLGG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 5.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 74.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.61 and the 200 day moving average is 2.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $27m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.superleague.com

Super League Gaming operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. The company offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network powered by user-generated highlight reels; and Minehut, a proprietary platform that provides social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community. The company was formerly known as Nth Games and changed its name to Super League Gaming in July 2015. Super League Gaming was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

