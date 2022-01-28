Super League Gaming – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Super League Gaming with ticker code (SLGG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 4.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $53m. Visit the company website at: http://www.superleague.com

The potential market cap would be $86m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Super League Gaming operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community. The company was formerly known as Nth Games and changed its name to Super League Gaming in June 2015. Super League Gaming was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Monica, California.