Super League Gaming – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Super League Gaming found using ticker (SLGG) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 4.5 with the average target price sitting at 5.25. With the stocks previous close at 4.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.56. The market cap for the company is $109m. Company Website: http://www.superleague.com

Super League Gaming operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community. The company was formerly known as Nth Games and changed its name to Super League Gaming in June 2015. Super League Gaming was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Monica, California.