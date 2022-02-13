Super League Gaming – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Super League Gaming with ticker code (SLGG) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 5 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 4.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.0%. The day 50 moving average is 2.07 while the 200 day moving average is 2.17. The company has a market cap of $53m. Visit the company website at: http://www.superleague.com

The potential market cap would be $86m based on the market concensus.

Super League Gaming operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community. The company was formerly known as Nth Games and changed its name to Super League Gaming in June 2015. Super League Gaming was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Monica, California.