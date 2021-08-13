Super League Gaming – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Super League Gaming found using ticker (SLGG) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 4 with a mean TP of 4.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.07 and the 200 day moving average is 2.17. The company has a market cap of $53m. Find out more information at: http://www.superleague.com

Super League Gaming operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community. The company was formerly known as Nth Games and changed its name to Super League Gaming in June 2015. Super League Gaming was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Monica, California.