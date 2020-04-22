Sunworks – Consenus Indicates Potential -9.5% Downside

Sunworks found using ticker (SUNW) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.38 and 0.38 with a mean TP of 0.38. Now with the previous closing price of 0.42 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.46 and the 200 day moving average is 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7m. Find out more information at: http://sunworksusa.com

Sunworks, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D and changed its name to Sunworks in March 2016. Sunworks was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

