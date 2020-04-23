Sunworks – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.6% Downside

Sunworks found using ticker (SUNW) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 0.38 and 0.38 calculating the average target price we see 0.38. With the stocks previous close at 0.39 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.44 while the 200 day moving average is 1.21. The market cap for the company is $7m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://sunworksusa.com

Sunworks, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects. In addition, it offers a range of installation services, including design, system engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services to its solar energy customers. The company was formerly known as Solar3D and changed its name to Sunworks in March 2016. Sunworks was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Roseville, California.

