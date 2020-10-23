SunTrust Banks – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

SunTrust Banks with ticker code (STI) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 66 with the average target price sitting at 71.5. Now with the previous closing price of 69.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The 50 day MA is 70.13 and the 200 day moving average is 70.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $31,141m. Visit the company website at: 0

0

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn