SunTrust Banks – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

SunTrust Banks found using ticker (STI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 66 with the average target price sitting at 71.5. With the stocks previous close at 69.26 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.2%. The 50 day MA is 70.13 while the 200 day moving average is 70.13. The market cap for the company is $31,141m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

