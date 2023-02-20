Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. found using ticker (SHO) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9 with a mean TP of 10.75. With the stocks previous close at 10.3 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.21 while the 200 day moving average is 10.66. The company has a market cap of $2,148m. Find out more information at: https://www.sunstonehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,242m based on the market concensus.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.