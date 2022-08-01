Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors found using ticker (SHO) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13.5 and 10.5 and has a mean target at 12.1. With the stocks previous close at 11.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.77 while the 200 day moving average is 11.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,422m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sunstonehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,624m based on the market concensus.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.