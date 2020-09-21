Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors with ticker code (SHO) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 6 and has a mean target at 8.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.41. The market cap for the company is $1,749m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sunstonehotels.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn