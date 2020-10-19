Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors found using ticker (SHO) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 8.96. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.05 and the 200 day MA is 8.28. The company has a market cap of $1,650m. Find out more information at: http://www.sunstonehotels.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

