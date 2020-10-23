Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.8% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors with ticker code (SHO) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 8.96. With the stocks previous close at 7.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.8%. The 50 day MA is 8.01 and the 200 day MA is 8.27. The market cap for the company is $1,721m. Find out more information at: http://www.sunstonehotels.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

