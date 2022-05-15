Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.9% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors found using ticker (SHO) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 10.5 and has a mean target at 12.42. With the stocks previous close at 11.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The day 50 moving average is 11.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.66. The company has a market cap of $2,484m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sunstonehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,730m based on the market concensus.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.