Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors found using ticker (SHO) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 with a mean TP of 11.5. With the stocks previous close at 10.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The 50 day MA is 10.38 and the 200 day moving average is 11.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,264m. Find out more information at: https://www.sunstonehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,442m based on the market concensus.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.