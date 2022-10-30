Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors found using ticker (SHO) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 11.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.12 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.62 and the 200 day MA is 11.08. The company has a market cap of $2,376m. Find out more information at: https://www.sunstonehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,510m based on the market concensus.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.