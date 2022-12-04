Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors found using ticker (SHO) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 10 calculating the average target price we see 11.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The day 50 moving average is 10.39 while the 200 day moving average is 10.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,289m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sunstonehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,385m based on the market concensus.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.