Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sunstone Hotel Investors with ticker code (SHO) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 11 calculating the average target price we see 12.88. Now with the previous closing price of 12.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The day 50 moving average is 12.45 and the 200 day MA is 12.2. The market cap for the company is $2,744m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sunstonehotels.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

