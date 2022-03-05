Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors with ticker code (SHO) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 10.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The day 50 moving average is 11.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.86. The market cap for the company is $2,316m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sunstonehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,732m based on the market concensus.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.