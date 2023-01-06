Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Sunstone Hotel Investors found using ticker (SHO) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 11.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The day 50 moving average is 10.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.87. The company has a market cap of $1,961m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sunstonehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $2,300m based on the market concensus.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.