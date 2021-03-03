Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.2% Downside

Sunstone Hotel Investors with ticker code (SHO) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 10 and has a mean target at 12. With the stocks previous close at 13.21 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.52 and the 200 day MA is 9.74. The market cap for the company is $2,775m. Company Website: http://www.sunstonehotels.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.