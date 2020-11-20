Sunstone Hotel Investors – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.5% Downside

Sunstone Hotel Investors with ticker code (SHO) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 6 and has a mean target at 9.65. Now with the previous closing price of 10.43 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.5%. The 50 day MA is 8.46 while the 200 day moving average is 8.31. The market cap for the company is $2,329m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sunstonehotels.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.