Sunrun Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.0% Upside

Sunrun Inc. found using ticker (RUN) now have 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 12.74 with a mean TP of 44.21. With the stocks previous close at 30.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.0%. The day 50 moving average is 24.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,869m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.sunrun.com

The potential market cap would be $9,821m based on the market concensus.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.