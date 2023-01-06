Sunrun Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 87.4% Upside

Sunrun Inc. with ticker code (RUN) have now 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 72 and 12.74 with the average target price sitting at 45.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 87.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.37 while the 200 day moving average is 27.47. The market cap for the company is $4,737m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sunrun.com

The potential market cap would be $8,880m based on the market concensus.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.