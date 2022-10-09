Sunrun Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.9% Upside

Sunrun Inc. with ticker code (RUN) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 79 and 12.74 calculating the average target price we see 49.23. Now with the previous closing price of 27.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 80.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 33.13 while the 200 day moving average is 27.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,411m. Company Website: https://www.sunrun.com

The potential market cap would be $9,790m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.